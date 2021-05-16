Hougang Catfight: Mother-daughter-neighbour fight involves blows to the head, thrown soup

- Advertisement -

Singapore—An altercation between neighbours in Hougang Avenue caused two women to be treated for minor injuries by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The fight between one woman against an adult mother-daughter pair involved the duo hitting the woman with a metal container and throwing soup at her.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed when neighbours stepped in to stop the fight.

The incident occurred last Monday (May 10), at around 6.23 pm.

The woman was on her way back to her flat at Block 658 Hougang Ave 8 bearing food in a metal container when she encountered the mother, 74, and her daughter, 55.

Since they have a history of being at odds with one another, the encounter ended up in a fight between the three women, according to Shin Min Daily News.

AsiaOne quotes one of the woman’s family members as saying they had all gotten along until the beginning of the year when a dispute had occurred because of a missing child.

“The old woman has a granddaughter in her 30s, who is a mother of two young sons. One of them went missing one day and she blamed my older sister for it. Even after the child was found, she still held a grudge against my sister.”

The family of the mother-daughter duo denied this, however, and a rift was created between the families.

During the altercation on May 10, the mother-daughter duo reportedly seized the metal food container from the woman, her husband said.

They then poured the soup from the container over her back.

The woman fell to the ground due to this, while the two kept on hitting her over the head.

But she reportedly snatched the container back from them and hit the older woman in retaliation, resulting in a bloody head wound.

However, a granddaughter of the elderly lady disputed the woman’s version of events, claiming that the altercation had been begun by the woman. She said her grandma’s head was swollen and bleeding from the woman’s attack.

Shin Min Daily News saw a video that showed how angry the mother-daughter pair were. The video also showed the women cursing a lot.

Neighbours stepped in to protect the women from further hurting each other, much to the gratefulness of their families.

The police were called in after the fight had started. They arrested the women for affray, or group fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

While two of the women needed treatment for their injuries, they chose not to go to the hospital.

/TISG

