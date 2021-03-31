Home News Featured News Neighbours paste notes in lift in fight over cigarette ash

Neighbours paste notes in lift in fight over cigarette ash

Note warning cigarette ash litterer triggers counter-warning

Photo: Lighting a cigarette/YouTube screen grab

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A citizen has taken to pasting threatening notes in the lift to warn others about cigarette ashes.

i live for their replies to each other from r/singapore

“Stop throwing your cigeratte ash down every day. This is my last warning. I will find you,” says the original note.

A day later, another note was pasted, which says: “I would love to see you try”.

Photo: Reddit

- Advertisement -

According to Reddit user sakutawannabe, the notes were pasted in the lift of his block in an attempt to frighten the smoker into changing his behaviour. The Reddit user found the notes amusing and uploaded them onto the forum.

Some netizens are finding this drama hilarious, with many wanting to see how the situation unfolds.

Another pointed out a reference to the movie Taken, in which actor Liam Neeson says, “I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you.”

However, others are more sceptical of the post, pointing out the similarities in handwriting. They question the authenticity of the reply, noting that the reply could have been written by any resident and not necessarily the perpetrator.

Photo: Reddit

Another person shared a similar experience they had with high-rise littering of cigarette ashes. Cigarette butts used to be constantly thrown from the upper floors to the ground floor where they lived. They had to deal with the littering and the smell of cigarette smoke constantly but couldn’t identify who threw the butts.

Another netizen noted how inconsiderate littering cigarette ashes was.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, stiff penalties can be meted out for high-rise littering offences. The maximum fine for each littering act is $2,000 for the first court conviction, $4,000 for the second conviction and $10,000 for the third or subsequent conviction.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man shouts ‘You know who’s my mother or not?!’ while resisting police arrest

Singapore – Video footage of a man getting apprehended by the police and shouting, "You know who's my mother or not?!" has gone viral online. Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 27) of a man resisting police...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore PR admits raping and sexually assaulting daughter and her best friend

Singapore – A Singapore permanent resident (PR) pleaded guilty to three charges of statutory rape after giving in to his paedophilic urges and preying on his young daughter whenever his wife was not home. On Friday (Mar 26), a 44-year-old man, originally...
View Post
Featured News

Leong Sze Hian vs PM Lee defamation case: $31,052 raised for $133,000 in damages

Singapore – Blogger Leong Sze Hian was ordered by the High Court on Mar 24 to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong S$133,000 in damages for defamation. After two days of crowdfunding, Mr Leong has raised S$31,052. Mr Leong, a financial adviser,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent