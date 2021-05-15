Supermarkets see long queues as people rush to stock up after tighter Covid-19 measures announced

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Supermarkets such as Northpoint City’s FairPrice outlet and Paya Lebar Square’s Giant were bustling with shoppers rushing to stock up on essentials on Friday (May 14).

The rush began after the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) on Covid-19 announced on Friday (May 14) that social gatherings will be further restricted and dining out not allowed till mid-June following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The shoppers’ rush prompted Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing to give the assurance that all retail outlets, including supermarkets, will remain open during the clampdown on social gatherings and dining-out ban from May 16 to June 13.

“Our stocks are adequate. Our supply lines are intact,” Mr Chan said. “Let us continue to remember to buy only what we need and look out for the more vulnerable among us.”

Last year, just after the circuit breaker was announced, NTUC FairPrice group chief executive Seah Kian Peng told people not to rush and stock up as all stores would remain open.

This year too he assured the public that NTUC FairPrice remained well-stocked, with a bigger inventory than before. The supermarket chain, he said, is better prepared to deal with the situation this year than last year when the pandemic broke out in Singapore.

“We are seeing more traffic and bigger purchases at our FairPrice stores and online platform since the announcement at midday. No need to rush and buy what you need; our stores will always remain open. More importantly, take care and stay safe”, he added.

It was announced that in-person dining at food and beverage (F&B) venues will not be allowed from May 16 till June 13. Social gatherings will also be limited to a maximum of two people.

Additionally, MOH said that hawker centres and eateries will only offer takeaway and delivery services.

