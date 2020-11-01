The Beckhams land £16 million deal with Netflix for fly-on-the-wall series

- Advertisement -

Celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly signed on to a £16million deal with Netflix. The couple who is worth £769m will appear in a fly-on-the-wall series featuring 45-year-old David’s life with a camera crew trailing him around. Viewers will also get a glimpse of the ‘hilarious’ insights into the early days of his courtship with former Spice Girl wife, 46-year-old Victoria.

A source told The Sun: ‘This is a real coup for Netflix and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see.

‘David’s family are all massive archivers; they’ve been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years.’

They added: ‘Some old footage from special occasions will be shown and a crew will document David’s life now, following him around the globe as he fulfils various business ventures.’

The Netflix show begins with David playing football in the back garden with his beloved father Ted and it shows interviews and commentary from all the family. Ronaldo, Gary Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, his former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid teammates will be featured. According to The Sun, James Corden and David’s BFF Dave Gardner will appear.

It is set to air in early 2022 after David set up his Studio 99 media and production company. They will be producing the show. The number 99 refers to the year 1999 that David and Victoria tied the knot and the company was set up in 2019. MailOnline contacted the Beckhams’ rep but they refused to comment.

Back in June, it was reported that David was discussing with both BBC and Netflix to start his own cooking show. He has been in quarantine with his family in their Cotswolds home, often sharing photos of his culinary delights made in lockdown. The former footballer had previously shown his cooking skills after successful guest stints on Gordon Ramsay’s cooking show The F Word.

David and Victoria are parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15 and Harper, nine, and their relationship, careers and lucrative commercial deals have earned them the alias Brand Beckham. Back in 1996, Victoria was more famous compared to David thanks to her being part of Spice Girls. She knew that she was the one for the young Manchester United footballer even before they met. Victoria was known to her fans as Posh Spice and she shared that no one wanted to date her until she was introduced to David in 1997 at his request after his team’s charity football match.

For David, it was no question that she was the one for him and he even dreamed of marrying Victoria as he watched her in a Spice Girls’ music video Say You’ll Be There.

‘That’s the girl for me and I’m going to get her!’ David told The Sun of a conversation he had with a pal as he watched the star strut her stuff onscreen.

‘She’s my idea of perfection. I knew that if she wanted me, we would be together forever.’

After a year since they met, in January 1998 Posh and Becks ended weeks of speculation over whether they had taken their relationship to the next level by announcing that they were engaged. Before they tied the knot, the couple welcomed their first child Brooklyn in March 1999. They set up a home together at the leafy green county of Hertfordshire so grand that it was dubbed Buckingham Palace and it is worth an estimated £7.5 million.

On July 4 1999, the couple got married in a spectacular ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, just outside Dublin. The event cost a reported £800,000 and saw them both donned bold ensembles. Their marriage came when David had just won the treble with Manchester United and Victoria was a global icon with the Spice Girls. Their much-anticipated wedding ceremony included golden thrones and a glittering tiara for Victoria.

Bishop of Cork, Paul Colton conducted the wedding with many touching moments such as when four-month-old Brooklyn served as the ring bearer.

In 2017, Victoria wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self back for Vogue last year, offering marriage tips. She wrote: ‘In marriage: have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique.

‘Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted).’

In 2010, David spoke to Hello! about how they keep their relationship alive, with David saying they ‘have a date night every Wednesday.’

Victoria added: ‘We catch up on what we’ve missed on TV. We watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians. We’re soulmates. Sometimes people throw s*** at us but we get through it…

‘You deal with it, or you don’t.’ You go into a marriage knowing there are going to be ups and downs. We’re in the public eye so we have more to deal with than most. We accepted that years ago. It’s just about us and the family.’ /TISG

