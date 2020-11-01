Nicole Poturalski reacts to breakup reports

Entertainment Celebrity reacts to reports

Brad Pitt has reportedly broken up with Nicole Poturalski. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Not too long ago, the news was abuzz that was dating a married woman, . Now it has been reported that Nicole is responding to reports between the pair. There are a lot of fans who hope that the Ad Astra star will reconcile with his ex Jennifer Aniston. Reports were saying that the two have met each other at events and fans are optimistic. However, the latest news in the grapevine is that Brad has reportedly broken up with his model girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski.

According to Page Sixthe couple is “totally over” a couple of days ago, adding that the relationship “was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.” Nicole has opened up about the issue by posting a cryptic Instagram post.

The model actually posted not one, but two, photos of herself lounging in bed, along with the caption “Hang in there just for a little bit longer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hang in there just for a little bit longer…

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:39am PDT

 

Unsurprisingly, followers started to wonder about what it all means and there were some mean comments posted. It got so bad that Nicole ended up responding to a kind fan who reminded everyone that the internet basically knows nothing about her and Brad, saying “thank you so much for those words. I have to admit hateful words never don’t scratch you even if you have a thick skin.”

In other news, ’s girlfriend, a 27-year-old German model named  is married but in an open relationship with her 68-year-old husband. According to Page Six, the model has been married to a renowned German restauranteur  for about eight years. The couple has a son named Emil together. Insiders reported that Pitt and Poturalski met at one of Mary’s restaurants in Berlin.

At that time Pitt was doing a press tour for his Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role in August 2019. Pitt and Poturalski were then seen spending time together at a Kanye West concert in LA three months later. Daily Mail contacted Mary to confirm Poturalski’s relationship with Pitt which reportedly reached “gallivanting around the south of France stage.” Mary said “no comment” and did not elaborate further. /TISG

