Thumbs down for Kendall Jenner’s birthday and Halloween party

Netizens took her to task for throwing such a party and acting irresponsibly. Guests were told not to post pictures of the event on social media but they still did

Kendall celebrated her birthday and Halloween recently.

It is not surprising that one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is in trouble again and this time it is model . The occasion was Kendall’s 25th and also . Therefore the model decided to throw a bash on a rooftop bar in Hollywood to celebrate the event even though we are still going through a pandemic.

According to a Los Angeles Public Health department memo, “Residents that gather with up to two other households, should do so only outdoors, wearing face coverings, and keeping six feet of distance the entire time.”

Kendall reportedly told guests not to post any images on social media, but no one listened! Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s sister also posted images on social media. About 100 people attended the party and had to do a rapid test on site before going to the party. Guests included Saweetie, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Winnie Harlow, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith who appeared to be wearing an oxygen mask.

Netizens who found out were not happy:

Born on November 3 1995, Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Jenner was born to Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, and rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kendall began modelling at the age of 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, Kendall had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. She has done multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions, and is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

Kendall made her debut at No. 16 on Forbes magazine’s 2015 list of top-earning models, with an estimated annual income of US$4 million. In 2017, she was involved in a large controversy, after being featured in an insensitive Pepsi commercial. The same year, Kendall was named the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes.

