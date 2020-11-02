Thumbs down for Kendall Jenner’s birthday and Halloween party

- Advertisement -

It is not surprising that one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is in trouble again and this time it is model Kendall Jenner. The occasion was Kendall’s 25th birthday and also Halloween. Therefore the model decided to throw a bash on a rooftop bar in Hollywood to celebrate the event even though we are still going through a pandemic.

According to a Los Angeles Public Health department memo, “Residents that gather with up to two other households, should do so only outdoors, wearing face coverings, and keeping six feet of distance the entire time.”

Kendall reportedly told guests not to post any images on social media, but no one listened! Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s sister also posted images on social media. About 100 people attended the party and had to do a rapid test on site before going to the party. Guests included Saweetie, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Winnie Harlow, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith who appeared to be wearing an oxygen mask.

Netizens who found out were not happy:

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it…. pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — ath⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a "no social media" rule so people wouldn't know pic.twitter.com/ZfmvooNMkk — ema | TAYLOR IS FREE (@repaotd) November 1, 2020

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

not jaden smith dressing up as a covid patient for halloween. apart from attending that kendall jenner party, he's making fun of the situation. my mom and my aunt are ashmatic, and they were rushed to the hospital with oxygen many times. i'm beyond disgusted. pic.twitter.com/2N5fKx1aeQ — noelia loves connor ♡ (@arianasmarvel) November 1, 2020

CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY — ❀bec⁷ (@sixthirtyagbs) November 1, 2020

not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich pic.twitter.com/NmPkOXaU1x — katie (@katiiestyles) November 1, 2020

Born on November 3 1995, Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Jenner was born to Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, and rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kendall began modelling at the age of 14. After working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots, Kendall had breakout seasons in 2014 and 2015, walking the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. She has done multiple editorials and cover shoots for LOVE and various international Vogue editions, and is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

Kendall made her debut at No. 16 on Forbes magazine’s 2015 list of top-earning models, with an estimated annual income of US$4 million. In 2017, she was involved in a large controversy, after being featured in an insensitive Pepsi commercial. The same year, Kendall was named the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes.

