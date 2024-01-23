;
Entertainment

5 binge-worthy K-dramas on Netflix you don’t wanna miss!

ByLydia Koh

January 23, 2024

Are you new to K-dramas or not sure what to watch? We’ve got you covered!

Here’s a list of K-dramas to check out on Netflix—from romance and adventure to scary stuff and comedy, there is something for everyone…

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Experience the enchanting series ‘Exceptional Lawyer Woo,’ narrating the journey of Woo Young-woo, a brilliant young attorney with autism, as she faces the complexities of both the legal realm and her daily life, creating a heartwarming tale.

Despite her remarkable IQ and photographic memory, her social interactions and sensory overload present challenges for her due to autism. Supported by a mentor and understanding colleagues, she takes on diverse legal cases, applying her distinctive perspective and steadfast determination.

Woo Young-woo, portrayed by the skilled Park Eun-bin, achieved the highest honours at Seoul National University Law School.

The Glory

Moon Dong-eun, portrayed by Song Hye-kyo, once harboured aspirations of becoming an architect as a bright high school student. Unfortunately, her dreams are crushed by merciless bullying orchestrated by Park Yeon-jin and her clique.

See also  Chan Chun Sing reveals favourite K-drama actor in 'Ask Me Anything' session

Compelled to leave school, Dong-eun dedicates years to meticulously plotting revenge against both her tormentors and those who remained indifferent. In a strategic move, she reemerges as a teacher at the elementary school attended by Yeon-jin’s child, prepared to execute her intricate plan of retribution.

Celebrity

Central to the narrative is Seo A-ri, portrayed by Park Gyu-young, an aspiring social media influencer navigating the precarious realm of online stardom.

Employing daring tactics and well-thought-out strategies, she quickly rises to widespread acclaim, accumulating millions of followers and lucrative sponsorships. However, beneath the glitzy exterior lies a complex network of jealousy, manipulation, and perilous secrets.

King The Land

Gu Won, portrayed by the ever-charming Lee Junho, is the heir to the King Group, a prestigious hotel conglomerate.

Amidst a contentious battle for inheritance, he seeks solace in the King the Land, an exclusive VIP lounge in the group’s flagship hotel. In this haven, he crosses paths with Cheon Sa-rang, brought to life by the radiant Im Yoon-ah, a cheerful hotel employee recognized for her contagious smile.

See also  The Witcher is the most in-demand streaming show in the world

Castaway Diva

“Castaway Diva” is a touching South Korean drama that captivated audiences in 2023. The narrative follows Seo Mok-ha, a young aspiring singer with grand dreams, who finds herself marooned on a deserted island for a period of 15 years.

Mok-ha, portrayed by the talented Park Eun-bin, exudes radiant positivity and unwavering optimism. En route to Seoul for a singing competition, her journey takes a dramatic turn when her boat gets ensnared in a storm, leaving her stranded on a picturesque yet secluded island.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Cardi B was unable to control her reaction when Rosé from BLACKPINK accepted the WAP challenge

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

2NE1 extends its 15th-anniversary celebration by adding three cities to its Asia tour

November 6, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

Netizens tell woman upset over dark denims staining her designer shoes that this is normal

November 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans unhappy with higher Changi Airport fees

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian engineer who drowned in condo pool hopes 70-year-old man who tried to rescue her won’t blame himself

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.