Entertainment Celebrity Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their first Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their first Netflix series

Docuseries on Invictus Games, Paralympics-style competition for wounded servicemen

Prince Harry is the patron of Invictus Games. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityHome NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first project with Netflix will highlight one of the Duke’s most passionate causes. Founded by Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is the Paralympics-style competition for wounded service personnel and veterans.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions are creating a docuseries for Netflix on the event. The project’s working title, Heart of Invictus, will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, now set to take place in 2022.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 6). “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

- Advertisement -

He added, “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

According to People, Orlando von Einsidel, an Oscar-winning British director, and Joanna Natasegara, a producer, are set to lead the project. Besides being the executive producing Heart of Invictus, Prince Harry will also appear on camera in the docuseries.

“The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organisers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year,” said the project’s press release.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Picture: Instagram

Last year, Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Their production company is set to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming exclusively for the streaming giant.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box in September and predicted that Meghan and Harry would create “some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year”./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ho Ching calls for bicycle and PMD registration and licensing

Singapore – With the increasing cases of reckless behaviour shown by cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users endangering road safety, calls have been made by the public to register these modes of transportation. Chief Executive of Temasek Holdings and wife of...
View Post
Featured News

Speeding vehicle in Ang Mo Kio carpark nearly hitting child and pet dog

Singapore – A video of a Volkswagen Scirocco failing to form up properly while entering a carpark and nearly hitting a boy and his dog in the process is circulating online. Facebook page SG Roads Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video on...
View Post
Featured News

April Fool’s joke from Li Shengwu?

Singapore—Did the son of Lee Hsien Yang (and grandson of Lee Kwan Yew) just participate in an April Fool’s Day joke (albeit one that requires a special kind of mind to understand)? It seems that Li Shengwu, who is an assistant professor...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent