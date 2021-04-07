Henry Golding and Liv Lo welcome their first baby

- Advertisement -

Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding is now a father. On April 6, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 34, posted a black-and-white family photo featuring his firstborn on Instagram. “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you,” the Crazy Rich Asians star wrote in the accompanying caption. His wife, Liv Lo, 35, posted on her Instagram account of the birth: “On March 31st our lives changed forever.”

Along with photos of herself going into labour, she also shared she will be taking a break from social media to care for her newborn. According to The Star, the couple first met in 2011 and they got married in 2016. Congratulations to the happy couple!

- Advertisement -

Born on February 5, 1987 Henry Ewan Golding is a Malaysian-British actor, model, and television host. Golding has been a presenter on the BBC’s The Travel Show since 2014. He is known for his film work, playing the role of Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, as well as Sean Townsend in the thriller A Simple Favor and Tom in the romantic comedy Last Christmas, the latter two directed by Paul Feig.

Golding was born in Betong, Sarawak, in East Malaysia. His mother, Margaret Likan Golding, is a Malaysian of indigenous Iban Dayak ancestry. His father, Clive Golding, is British. The family lived for almost five years in Terengganu, on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, before moving to Surrey, England, when Henry was eight years old. There he went to The Warwick School, Redhill. He moved to Kuala Lumpur when he was 21 to pursue on-camera roles after working as a hairdresser on Sloane Street in London for a couple of years.

In March 2017, after a global casting call, it was announced that Golding would star in the film Crazy Rich Asians alongside Constance Wu. He was first brought to director Jon M. Chu’s attention by accountant Lisa-Kim Ling Kuan, and Golding’s charm and personality quickly won him his first acting role/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg