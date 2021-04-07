Entertainment Celebrity Henry Golding and Liv Lo welcome their first baby

Henry Golding and Liv Lo welcome their first baby

She will be taking a break from social media to care for her baby

Henry Golding with Liv Lo and their newborn baby. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding is now a father. On April 6, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 34, posted a black-and-white family photo featuring his firstborn on Instagram. “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you,” the Crazy Rich Asians star wrote in the accompanying caption. His wife, Liv Lo, 35, posted on her Instagram account of the birth: “On March 31st our lives changed forever.”

The baby of Henry and Liv Lo Golding. Picture: Instagram

Along with photos of herself going into labour, she also shared she will be taking a break from social media to care for her newborn. According to The Star, the couple first met in 2011 and they got married in 2016. Congratulations to the happy couple!

- Advertisement -

Born on February 5, 1987 Henry Ewan Golding is a Malaysian-British actor, model, and television host. Golding has been a presenter on the BBC’s The Travel Show since 2014. He is known for his film work, playing the role of Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, as well as Sean Townsend in the thriller A Simple Favor and Tom in the romantic comedy Last Christmas, the latter two directed by Paul Feig.

Golding was born in Betong, Sarawak, in East Malaysia. His mother, Margaret Likan Golding, is a Malaysian of indigenous Iban Dayak ancestry. His father, Clive Golding, is British. The family lived for almost five years in Terengganu, on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, before moving to Surrey, England, when Henry was eight years old. There he went to The Warwick School, Redhill. He moved to Kuala Lumpur when he was 21 to pursue on-camera roles after working as a hairdresser on Sloane Street in London for a couple of years.

In March 2017, after a global casting call, it was announced that Golding would star in the film Crazy Rich Asians alongside Constance Wu. He was first brought to director Jon M. Chu’s attention by accountant Lisa-Kim Ling Kuan, and Golding’s charm and personality quickly won him his first acting role/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ho Ching calls for bicycle and PMD registration and licensing

Singapore – With the increasing cases of reckless behaviour shown by cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users endangering road safety, calls have been made by the public to register these modes of transportation. Chief Executive of Temasek Holdings and wife of...
View Post
Featured News

Speeding vehicle in Ang Mo Kio carpark nearly hitting child and pet dog

Singapore – A video of a Volkswagen Scirocco failing to form up properly while entering a carpark and nearly hitting a boy and his dog in the process is circulating online. Facebook page SG Roads Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video on...
View Post
Featured News

April Fool’s joke from Li Shengwu?

Singapore—Did the son of Lee Hsien Yang (and grandson of Lee Kwan Yew) just participate in an April Fool’s Day joke (albeit one that requires a special kind of mind to understand)? It seems that Li Shengwu, who is an assistant professor...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent