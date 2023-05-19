Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

MAN SAYS HIS LONGTIME TENANTS GIVE HALF THE RENTAL SOME MONTHS AND NOTHING ON OTHERS, THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR 7 YEARS

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media for advice after his father’s tenants stopped paying rent diligently for years.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man explained that his father owned an old shophouse, which he has been renting out to his friend for more than a decade. “My father passed away from cancer around a decade ago, I was still very young and my mother single handly (sic) has been raising my family and the one collecting rental from my father’s friend. My mother (age 50’s at that time now 60’s) has been a housewife ever since she was married to my father and is not very educated”, he wrote.

ACTOR HOSSAN LEONG’S POST ABOUT $8 SOUP WITH NO RICE OR NOODLES GOES VIRAL

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post, actor Hossan Leong expressed his disappointment about being served $8 soup with no rice or noodles. He also admitted that the dining place is not posh and has no air conditioning.

He stated in his post caption: “I’m in some kopitiam in Kallang. Not posh. Not even air conditioned. This – $8 no rice no noodles. Cmon guys.”

FOREIGNER SAYS LANDLORD DEDUCTED $700 FROM HIS DEPOSIT, CLAIMING IT WAS USED FOR REPAIRS THEY NEVER AGREED ON, BUT REDDIT USERS TELL HIM THIS IS ALL TOO COMMON

SINGAPORE: A foreigner in Singapore who had just left a flat he had been renting took to Reddit to get a second opinion regarding the landlord’s failure to return his deposit in full.

The landlord returned the deposit after a delay — but after deducting $700.

HAWKERS WHO SHOULDER REFUNDS ARE BARELY MAKING PROFITS COMPARED TO “FOOD DELIVERY GIANTS” MAKING “TONS OF MONEY FROM THEIR EXTRAVAGANT COMMISSION FROM US”

SINGAPORE: A food stall owner aired his grievances online after having to bear the full cost of a refund made to a customer whose order arrived spilled. The order was delivered by Grab, which paid the customer for the spillage but then passed the cost to the food stall owner. He called incidents such as this part of “a sad sad system” that is “eating into our livelihoods.”

Mr Raymond Jeremiah wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (May 18): “It’s very sad and disappointing as hawkers barely making a profit compared to food delivery giants who make(s) tons of money from their extravagant rip off commission from us.”

TAMPINES TOWN COUNCIL REMAINS MUM AS MORE RESIDENTS COMPLAIN OF URINE-STAINED STAIRWELL

SINGAPORE: Tampines Town Council has yet to publicly respond to residents’ complaints that it has failed to resolve a persistent issue of urine stains and stench at a stairwell at Block 431 Tampines Street 4, despite complaints allegedly dating back years.

The issue came to light after Facebook user Sam Sokoloyo posted photos of the stairwell on social media. Mr Sam said that the urine stains and unpleasant smell have persisted for years and that he has been attempting to have the issue resolved once and for all since 2018 to no avail.

