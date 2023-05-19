Actor Hossan Leong’s post about $8 soup with no rice or noodles goes viral

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post, actor Hossan Leong expressed his disappointment about being served $8 soup with no rice or noodles. He also admitted that the dining place is not posh and has no air conditioning.

He stated in his post caption: “I’m in some kopitiam in Kallang. Not posh. Not even air conditioned. This – $8 no rice no noodles. Cmon guys.”

In the photo itself, the actor described the food with the caption: “Four slices of fish. Add bitter gourd. $8. How?????”

Many Facebook users expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

One user stated: “Crazy prices….its getting out of hand.”

There were netizens who guessed that the price was higher because he was a celebrity.

“Haha , maybe u celebrity, that’s why charge u higher???” a reply stated.

Another user admitted that there’s nothing cheap in Singapore by saying: “Come on, this is Singapore, what can you expect? Nothing is cheap here!”

One more FB user advised: “Buy from other coffeeshop next time. Kimly coffeeshop fish slices bee hoon stall at Bukit Gombak has more slices of fish.They charged $4.50 without rice. Chang Cheng coffeeshop’s fish soup is around $4.30.”

A commenter also stated that it is easier and cheaper to cook their own meal by declaring: “..expensive! Very easy to cook sliced fish soup with bitter gourd. Toman fish from FairPrice 14 slices $4.20, bitter gourd $1.50 more than enough. Can cook for 2 persons each one 7 slices of fish.”

“We must go back to the old days, bring your own eggs, chicken or fish. Ask them to add in,” a netizen suggested.

Another concerned netizen revealed: “Those rich owning shop spaces squeezing money out from stall owners. Stall owners squeeze money out from us. The ones who suffers are consumers. The ones who continue to be rich continue to live comfortably.”

With pun intended, a netizen jokingly mentioned that the dish was a ‘Gold fish soup.’

