Morning Digest, May 20

ICA DENIES SEIZING LEE HSIEN YANG’S PASSPORT

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has denied seizing Lee Hsien Yang’s passport, after he allegedly told the disciplinary tribunal that oversaw the case against Kwa Kim Li that his passport was held by the authorities and he may not get it back in time to give evidence at the hearing.

Revealing that it has never seized Mr Lee’s passport, the ICA said on 17 May: “His passport remains valid today and was never in ICA’s possession during and following Mdm Kwa Kim Li’s disciplinary tribunal hearing.”

Read more here…

NUMBER OF LUXURY CONDOS BOUGHT BY CHINESE UP 158% IN Q1

SINGAPORE: Wealthy Chinese appear to be on a buying spree in Singapore, snapping up far more luxury dwellings in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

A report from OrangeTee & Tie Pte shows that Chinese buyers bought 159 non-landed, luxury homes in the first quarter of this year, as opposed to only 71 units at the same time in 2022.

Read more here…

HAZELLE TEO SHARES A TIP FOR EVERYONE WHO GOES TO A CONCERT WITH MOSHPIT TICKETS

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, Hazelle Teo compiled video snippets of her fun and enjoyable experience as she attended Blackpink’s concert in Singapore. She stated in her post caption: “A night of absolute fun with my girls. I’ll remember this day for life.”

In the video, Teo explained how she prepared for the concert by having a photoshoot with her OOTD. She also bought drinks for her concert buddies. From the reel it could be seen that she had VIP tickets together with some of her local female artists and closest friends, Kayly, Natasha Alexis, Denise Camillia Tan, Chua Wei Jei, and Tay Ying. They all danced together and sang along with the crowd as Blackpink continued to perform on stage.

Read more here…

“I THINK I PLANNED THE NIGHT REALLY WELL,” SAYS SG GUY WHO WENT ALL THE WAY TO JOHOR FOR A TINDER DATE

SINGAPORE: There’s no doubt that online dating is here to stay, but it’s doubtful if everyone would cross borders for a date like a local TikTok user did to see someone he met on Tinder.

In a video that’s gone viral since he posted it on Tuesday (May 16), Jon, who goes by the name @imjoonah on the platform, documented every step of his unusual date—from the time he left for Johor till he got back.

Read more here…

REDDIT USER ASKS IT IT’S ‘VERY BAD’ TO QUIT A JOB WITHIN A MONTH AFTER STARTING

SINGAPORE: A new hire who has only been working at his job since the beginning of this month asked Reddit users if it would be “very bad” if he quits his job, which has a three-month probation period.

“If I quit in month one, I don’t need to serve notice & during month 2 its one week notice,” wrote u/truebluerevolution on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (May 16). The reason he wants to quit is that the scope of his work is very different from the job description and what had been agreed upon.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg