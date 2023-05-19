Foreigner says landlord deducted $700 from his deposit, claiming it was used for repairs they never agreed on, but Reddit users tell him this is all too common

SINGAPORE: A foreigner in Singapore who had just left a flat he had been renting took to Reddit to get a second opinion regarding the landlord’s failure to return his deposit in full.

The landlord returned the deposit after a delay — but after deducting $700.

The renter had moved out on April 18, and no repairs or deduction had been agreed upon with the landlord and agent, so he was expecting a full refund.

u/Chaourceandwine wrote in a May 17 post on r/askSingapore that he thinks he has “a strong case” for the small claims court.

After having lived in his flat for five years, he moved out on April 18, expecting to receive his deposit within two weeks, as stipulated in the tenancy agreement.

A fortnight before he moved out, his agent, who was scheduled to travel when he moved out, came over to check the flat. They “went through in detail the inventory list and also tested things to make sure they worked. We agreed on a few items to be repaired which hired a handyman to complete before moving out.”

Another agent, as well as the landlord, was present on the day of the handover of the flat. They signed an agreement stating no repairs were needed and that the deposit would be returned in full.

Two weeks went by, and he did not get his refund.

A week later, he started following up with his agent for the deposit daily but received no answer.

However, when he threatened to go to small claims court, he was given a list of repairs totalling around $700. It was the first time he heard of these fixes.

But he was given no further evidence or justification for the demand.

“I also believed the new tenants moved in end of April already. I did not accept these repairs and asked for deposit to be refunded in full as agreed,” he added.

On Wednesday (May 17), he saw that the landlord had returned the deposit, but minus the $700 allegedly needed for repairs.

“Does this not count as stealing? I’m prepared to fight this, surely the landlord is wrong but as I’m a foreigner maybe the law here is just against me. Any advice would be appreciated!”

Other Reddit users, including a foreigner who had the same experience as well as a landlord, encouraged him to file a complaint.

One Reddit user said that what the landlord did to him is pretty common.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg