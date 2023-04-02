Woman claims landlord broke into her room, stalked her, even accused her of stealing things

SINGAPORE: A woman took to TikTok to document the difficulty she had with her landlord in Yishun, writing “This is my housing story in Singapore that I wouldn’t even dare to wish it happen to my worst enemy.”

The TikToker, who goes by @hangrihelen on the platform, posted a series of screenshots on Friday (Mar 31), going into detail of her ordeal with her landlord. Her post has since been viewed over 175,700 times.

She wrote that she took the place in Yishun in a rush. And during the first few weeks, the landlord was actually nice to her, to the extent of buying her dinner.

But by January, he started to nag her about “little things” such as limiting her air conditioner usage to ten hours a day, “since he admitted he can’t afford the expensive bills.”’

Shortly afterwards, he began stalking her by emailing her school.

The TikToker, who describes herself as “an undergrad on the mission to gain permanent-residence status in Singapore,” was the subject of an email from the landlord who attached her student pass and asked whether or not she had a long vacation between January and February of this year; when it ended; and when her course would be completed.

“There’s no way my school would disclose such confidential matters,” she added.

After this, she said the landlord evicted her.

However, he gave her a hard time in getting her deposit money back, saying he needed two weeks to watch the “hidden cctv recording,” which the TikToker said was a lie.

She also uploaded a photo of a text conversation wherein the landlord said she had taken a blue IKEA plate into her room but had not returned it.

The man also allegedly opened her room last January and took a photo of her things, which she reported to her agent.

She then asked for help as to deal with the situation “if we can turn back time.”

Fortunately, the TikToker seems to be in a better place, writing, “I’m peaceful now,” as the caption to her post.

