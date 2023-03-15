SG TikTok user accepts challenge to put on ‘full face of makeup’ on speedboat ride

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman put her skills on display when she accepted a challenge to put on a “full face of makeup” while riding on a speedboat.

The woman, who goes by @unbiden on TikTok, was challenged by Rhib Rides Singapore to put on a full face of makeup while taking a 90-minute Maritime Tour.

The TikTok user posted the video on Monday (Mar 13), and it’s since gotten over 340,000 views.

The company had left the comment “We’d love to invite you to do makeup while on our boats” on one of Unbiden’s previous videos.

She has become popular for doing her makeup on a bus, the MRT, and a Grab ride, among other unconventional venues, and has gained quite a large following by doing so.

“Challenge accepted,” she wrote on her latest TikTok.

She first puts on a brightening mask, serum, sunscreen, concealer, tint, and blush, and fixes her brows.

And as a bigger challenge, she curls her eyelashes and applies mascara.

Finally, as the biggest challenge of all, she then proceeds to put on eyeliner.

“Honestly, this felt impossible. But you know me, an overachiever, always. Easy, ladies,” she says.

She ends the process with highlighter and eyeshadow, along with contouring her nose, which she’d forgotten to do.

Rhib Rides also posted a video of the challenge being accepted, which can be found here:

“Watch how @Unbiden does a full face of makeup during our 90minute Maritime Tours! Our boats are safe, stable & you’ll definitely see here it demonstrated here!

She definitely took this challenge like a champ and

did so well.”

If you’re interested in seeing Unbiden do more makeup videos while in transit, here she is last month putting on makeup on the MRT, in a video that’s been viewed over two million times.

