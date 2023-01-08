Singaporean influencer posts childbirth photo in full makeup, ‘painting an extremely unrealistic picture for mummies’

SINGAPORE: Influencer Mongchin Yeoh became the topic of criticism for looking gorgeous after giving birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Day.

Part of being an influencer is sharing minute details of one’s life or lifestyle with the online community. As a result, the content can inform, inspire, motivate or persuade netizens.

Mongchin documented her recent childbirth journey and looked great in the photos she posted on her Instagram account.

She also shared a photo of her body seven days postpartum.

Mongchin’s appearance struck a cord among netizens who said she was portraying an “unrealistic” picture for mothers and soon-to-be mothers.

“What you’re doing as an influencer is so wrong. Yea, you might have gotten your body back blah blah. But so many other women out there are going through postpartum depression/baby blues, and the last thing they want to see is this. You’re fortunate to have sponsorships to ease your conferment period, but this isn’t available for many.”

“You only need to eat and pump. And wearing makeup every day is super unrealistic when your body is going through so much. Others have so many other things to take care of without the extra help. It’s honestly quite distasteful what you’re doing. This was in your stories fine. But as a post, you can do better than this,” wrote Instagram user @egomaniacprince101.

“You are painting an extremely unrealistic picture and goal for mummies and mummies to be. Full makeup throughout labour and even during confinement period and your lactation massage sessions, the super luxurious confinement stay which majority cannot afford and fully sponsored products,” added another netizen.

Mongchin immediately apologised for being “mindless” and posting a photo of how her body looked. The “seven days postpartum” photo has since been taken down.

“It was very insensitive of me, and I definitely can see how it can give off unrealistic expectations of how a woman’s body should bounce back or the amount of time one takes after giving birth – it’s never my intention to do so,” she wrote.

The influencer explained that it was part of her job to “constantly take pictures…be it for skincare, etc.… I do so to assess if the products/services/lifestyle changes have been effective before recommending anything or writing a review.”

“But this time, it’s no excuse – It was truly mindless of me, and I want to apologise for it,” said Mongchin.

Meanwhile, her husband, Matthias Lim, gave a special shoutout to the makeup, noting the products also endured 19 hours of labour.

“I actually had that makeup on for over 30 hours,” added Mongchin in the caption.

Netizens were equally impressed and commented, “Ok, everyone said the mandatory congratulatory thing already. Ditto. But also, now knowing that you vomited so much and had an asthma attack, I have a new appreciation for your makeup.”

Others requested for Mongchin to drop a makeup tutorial which she said was her “usual makeup look” and would “share the products used” in her stories./TISG

