Singaporean influencer Sherrine was not allowed to enter Universal Studios Japan for wearing revealing outfit

SINGAPORE — Singaporean influencer Sherrine, also known as Shunicorn on TikTok, spent her visit at Universal Studios Japan with an unfortunate twist – she was unable to enter the theme park because of her outfit.

During her visit, the influencer was wearing a pink crop top (exposing her skin), a short skirt alongside skin-coloured leggings and knee-high boots. She was asked to pull down her skirt and zip her winter coat to enter.

Before that moment, she did not know that the theme park follows a dress code. She was shocked and explained that she wore leggings. She said she would typically wear this in Singapore but added a scarf and winter coat because of Japan’s cold weather.

The beauty and fitness content creator shared via TikTok her experience as she was about to go inside USJ. She stated that while getting her ticket scanned, she was halted by a female staff member who pointed at her skirt. The video has since been removed from her TikTok account.

Sherrine later learned that “costumes that may offend public order and morals or violate laws regarding public decency (such as tattoos and excessive skin exposure deemed unfit for the park)”.



To learn more about Universal Studios Japan dress code, you may visit this link.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg