Traffic lights islandwide to have audio signals by 2025 to help visually impaired

SINGAPORE: The Government announced yesterday (1 Apr) that it is set to launch audible traffic signals alongside all traffic lights islandwide by 2025, to assist people with disabilities in traveling independently for work and leisure.

The new traffic signals will first be rolled out at Tampines and Bedok from June. The initiative is part of efforts to create inclusive physical environments, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) plans to implement it in other towns in phases.

The signals will feature two tones to guide the visually impaired. The first, a subtle locating tone, will be emitted continuously to help guide individuals to the traffic light. The second, louder crossing tone will only be triggered between 7am and 9pm when a Persons with Disabilities Concession Card is tapped on a reader at the site.

Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Culture, Community and Youth, announced this initiative at a Forward Singapore engagement session on enabling persons with disabilities.

The session saw more than 100 members of the public in attendance, who shared their aspirations for persons with disabilities to live dignified lives and hoped for more employment initiatives.

Mr Chua also spoke about the first Enabling Services Hub, which will open in Tampines West Community Centre by the middle of this year, offering social inclusion activities, education courses, and drop-in respite care to support caregivers.

He added that the first Enabling Business Hub would be launched in Jurong West later in 2023 to provide job support for persons with disabilities, with a goal to reach 40% employment among them by 2030. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg