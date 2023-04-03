Shoes sell for whopping $65K as sneaker convention hits Singapore

SINGAPORE: One pair of sneakers were sold for a whopping S$65,000 this weekend, as sneaker retailers and collectors from all around the world descended upon Singapore for a regional sneaker convention.

Dubbed “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth” by organisers, Sneaker Con SEA made its inaugural appearance in Singapore on 1 and 2 April 2023 and featured two full days of activities, events and showcases for sneakerheads.

Aside from the traditional marketplace that featured exclusive sneaker drops, the convention also saw a “trading pit” where attendees could meet with fellow sneaker lovers and trade footwear. The event also included basketball matches, a skatepark as well as panel discussion with key opinion leaders in the industry.

With price tags going up to the thousands, sneaker aficionados came prepared. One tourist said that he has been saving to attend the event, as he told Channel 8 News: “I know the price has increased, but because we are all used to wearing sneakers and love sneakers, I think it is worth it.”

For overseas retailers, Sneaker Con SEA represents an opportunity to gauge consumer sentiment in the local market. An American who is considering starting a sneaker resale business in Singapore said that the response he has seen at the convention has been impressive.

Meanwhile, a Japanese retailer told reporters that Singapore is a valuable market as it can be used as a springboard to enter the regional market. He said, “If we have a presence here, we can also expand our services to Southeast Asia. It’s not just one country, Singapore can help us go anywhere.”

