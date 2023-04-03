Income gap between young grads and non-degree holders will widen even more: NUS study

SINGAPORE: A new NUS study has found that lower-income youths need more skills training to increase their wages, but are less likely to participate in such training programmes, leading to a cyclical effect that makes it difficult for them to break out of their income range.

The study surveyed Singaporeans between the ages of 21 to 39 and found greater wage growth for those with a college degree. It also found that the income gap between degree-holders and non-degree holders will widen over time.

In addition, the mental health of young people earning lower incomes is also worse than youths who hold degrees and earn more.

Calling on youths to take advantage of skills training that can help them find better jobs and better working conditions, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said, “The government is aware of the challenges workers face. For young workers just entering the workforce or mid-career, I would strongly recommend continuing to train and upskill or reskill rather than give up.”

Dr Tan said that the Government is committed to helping local workers to upgrade and acquire new skills. It also also hopes to build a more inclusive labour market and encourage Singaporeans to acquire skills in different fields.

The government is working with the labour movement to explore how to provide better wages and clearer career and skills development plans. /TISG

