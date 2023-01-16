Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 16

Guest asks Tan Chuan-Jin ‘You are Mr Ong Ye Kung right?’ Tan Chuan-Jin replies ‘errrr. No. I’m Mr Chan Chun Sing’

SINGAPORE — Someone recently thought that House Speaker Tan Chun-Jin was Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Mr Tan wrote in a Sunday (Jan 15) Facebook post. The Speaker wrote that a guest asked him, “You are Mr Ong Ye Kung right?” Mr Tan took that as a joke and answered, ”errrr. No. I’m Mr Chan Chun Sing.” Read more here…

Pork belly hung outside HDB flat window at Bukit Batok, drips soy sauce on neighbour’s clean clothes below

SINGAPORE — Chalk this up to another difficult neighbour problem—when your freshly washed clothes get soiled with soy sauce. But for one man, this is exactly what happened.

Mr Bob Tan, a resident, took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Jan 15) in a post that said, “My neighbour hangs pork belly outside the flat’s kitchen window and dirty all my just washed cloths with soy sauce,” with added photos that show what he means.

Read more here…

Customer waits over 2 hours for foodpanda order as rider uses 2 order apps, goes to other locations first before delivery

SINGAPORE — A foodpanda customer was amazed at a food delivery rider’s attitude after waiting over two hours for his order to arrive. Based on the foodpanda app, the food would arrive within 30 to 40 minutes. The incident was posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday (Jan 16), with the customer noting he placed the order at around 6 pm the previous day. “As I’ve been monitoring the rider’s GPS since around 7:15 pm, it’s very clear that the rider collected my food and went to another place to wait and collect food, and the rider not only went to 1 place to collect food, seems that rider went to several locations, as what the rider said he has five orders and work on two different apps,” the customer said. Read more here…

M1 subscriber unable to contact customer support for 1 hour says “What’s the point of upgrading… service standards not there!”

SINGAPORE — A subscriber of telecommunications company M1 took to social media to ask for advice after failing to connect to a customer support agent regarding billing matters. A Facebook group Complaint Singapore member posted on Sunday (Jan 16) that he needed to speak to a customer service agent but had to wait for over an hour.

“What’s the point of upgrading to my M1 bespoke apps when the service standards are not there!” said the frustrated subscriber. “I regret to sign my new plan with them, but definitely, I’m out when the contract is finished,” he added.

Read more here…

Pritam Singh: ‘By 2030… families with loved one aged over 65 years suffering cognitive disability such as dementia will rise’

SINGAPORE — Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh wrote about the realities of ageing, specifically dementia, in a recent Facebook post, saying that this is something many families in Singapore may have to face. “The reality of Singapore’s ageing population trend is that by 2030, it is estimated one in four people will be aged over 65 years. The number of families with a loved one with cognitive function disability will rise,” he said.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg