Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 11

Maid asks how much she will be paid now that she has one compulsory rest day per month, asks if she will still be compensated for the other weekends she works

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if she will still be compensated now that it is mandatory for helpers to take a day off per month. In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked if anyone could let her know how much the salary for an Indonesian foreign domestic worker should be. According to the Manpower Ministry, from 1 January 2023, all employers must provide their migrant domestic workers ( MDWs ) at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away. This is part of the measures announced by the Ministry of Manpower ( MOM ) last year to allow MDWs to rest and recharge from work, as well as form networks of support outside the household. MOM has also developed a guide to support employers and MDWs in initiating early conversations on the rest day arrangements and to help employers plan alternative arrangements for the household if required. Read more here…

Maid in a relationship with S’porean guy for 1 year says he left her for another woman from well-off family through arranged marriage

SINGAPORE — A maid who was in a relationship with a local guy and then unceremoniously dumped him wrote that hers was “Not your Cinderella kind of story”. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the maid wrote that she had been working in Singapore for about a decade. She was an unwed single mother with a teenage son.

“In my first five years here working I’ve met a local Singaporean guy and we became a couple for a year. It ended so quick because I found out that he’ll marry the one that his parents want him to spend with for the rest of his life. Yes, it’s an arranged marriage. Why? Because I am a maid and she works and earns more than my ex, i am a single mom and she’s single without baggage, i am financially unstable and she came from a well off family both here in Singapore and her home country”, she wrote.

Read more here…

Tan Chuan-Jin has a ‘fanboy’ moment after Zoe Tay greets him ‘Happy Birthday’ on Facebook

SINGAPORE — Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marine Parade GRC Tan Chuan-Jin had a birthday celebration on Jan 10 (Tuesday), turning 54. Mr Tan posted a photo of himself on his Facebook account holding up a birthday cake with lit candles, thanking people for their well-wishes, love, and support. Read more here…

S’poreans respond to Lawrence Wong’s “Valentine’s Day present” with 2023 Budget Statement, “More GST up price?” asked one

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are responding to Lawrence Wong’s upcoming “Valentine’s Day present” for the country when he addresses the nation regarding the budget for 2023 come February.

Over the weekend, a short video clip where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced that he would deliver an important address very soon. “The budget will be announced on the 14th of February,” he said. “It will be my Valentine’s Day present to all of you.”

Read more here…

Netizens respond to Ong Ye Kung’s recent speech on imported Covid-19 cases, one says “His speech will change when Covid cases go up”

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are responding to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s recent address regarding imported Covid-19 cases and how the nation is not experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases brought in by travellers from China. In a recent address, Mr Ong reported that imported Covid-19 infections account for five to 10 per cent of total cases reported in Singapore. Mr Ong broke down the figures for imported COVID-19 cases. “For the whole four weeks running up to the first of January, 200 travellers from China were detected to be Covid-19 positive,” he said. “So they accounted for less than five per cent of our total imported infections. ASEAN countries accounted for over 50 per cent. The rest of Asia, about 15 per cent. Europe, 11 per cent. Middle East, nine per cent.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg