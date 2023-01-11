S’poreans respond to Lawrence Wong’s “Valentine’s Day present” with 2023 Budget Statement, “More GST up price?” asked one

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are responding to Lawrence Wong’s upcoming “Valentine’s Day present” for the country when he addresses the nation regarding the budget for 2023 come February.

Over the weekend, a short video clip where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced that he would deliver an important address very soon. “The budget will be announced on the 14th of February,” he said. “It will be my Valentine’s Day present to all of you.”

Especially given the GST hike that has already taken place in Singapore, many people took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the matter. Some made light comments, joking about the so-called gift being “ang pao,” as one put it, referring to a Chinese custom of giving a gift of money packed in a little red envelope.

Others, however, took it a different way. “I borrow $5000 from my girlfriend. During Valentine’s Day, I will give her $50 as a Valentine’s gift,” said one. “Trying hard to act cute,” said another. “(You) increased the GST, now (you) want to give a chicken wing.”

Another wrote, “Yes…of course (you) can celebrate after the confirmed 2% GST hike…No wonder so happy.”

Still, others had questions as to what the “present” would be. “More GST up price?” asked one. Others asked about when people would receive them and who would receive them. “February 14 announce, February 14 we can receive?” one commented, while another said, “How about us? Like small small business people?”

