Tan Chuan-Jin has a ‘fanboy’ moment after Zoe Tay greets him ‘Happy Birthday’ on Facebook

SINGAPORE — Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marine Parade GRC Tan Chuan-Jin had a birthday celebration on Jan 10 (Tuesday), turning 54.

Mr Tan posted a photo of himself on his Facebook account holding up a birthday cake with lit candles, thanking people for their well-wishes, love, and support.

The post generated even more love from netizens, including a birthday wish from actress and former model Ms Zoe Tay.

“Happy Birthday sir,” Ms Tay wrote, followed by a string of emojis.

“gasp. This is the real Zoe Tay? Happy Birthday too!! Can buy 4D liao,” the astonished Mr Tan answered back, as the actress celebrates her birthday on the same day.

The Speaker must have had a surreal moment and posted a screenshot of Ms Tay’s greetings (which generated even more birthday wishes.)

He also came to a certain realisation.

“Like a fan boy until you realise that you are more like a fan uncle,” Mr Tan captioned the post, followed by three laugh-cry emojis and the words, “Never mind.”

He also had a field day hashtagging the moment with #ForeverYoung (#Alphaville)#youngatheart #Ageisjustanumber #Exceptyoucantremembernumbercosseniormoment #Andlookslikeseniormormoncoseyesightalsofoing #Andtypinghaywirecoshandeyecoordcantnakeit

Nevertheless, netizens commenting on his post appeared to be charmed by the exchange.

“I would be hyped too,” wrote one.

His fans, as well as Ms Tay’s fans, came out in full force.

However, as a postscript to what seemed like a truly epic birthday, Mr Tan ended up in Facebook jail (of sorts) for seemingly spamming his own posts when he was only trying to reply to all his well-wishers.

This sometimes happens when users post too much on Facebook and must wait a bit before they can freely post or comment again.

Happy birthday to Mr Speaker and Ms Zoe Tay! /TISG