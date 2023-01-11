Maid in a relationship with S’porean guy for 1 year says he left her for another woman from well-off family through arranged marriage

SINGAPORE — A maid who was in a relationship with a local guy and then unceremoniously dumped him wrote that hers was “Not your Cinderella kind of story”. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the maid wrote that she had been working in Singapore for about a decade. She was an unwed single mother with a teenage son.

“In my first five years here working I’ve met a local Singaporean guy and we became a couple for a year. It ended so quick because I found out that he’ll marry the one that his parents want him to spend with for the rest of his life. Yes, it’s an arranged marriage. Why? Because I am a maid and she works and earns more than my ex, i am a single mom and she’s single without baggage, i am financially unstable and she came from a well off family both here in Singapore and her home country”, she wrote.

She added that the breakup was devastating for her because both the guy and his family thought that she would just be using him for money. However, she said that she never asked him to spend money on her and would always share or split the bill with him on their dates. The maid also wrote that she raised her son on her own, with her own money.

She added that she ended up being friends with her ex despite everything.

In her post, the maid wrote: “Fast forward two years. He contacted me again and ranted what kind of married life he ended up for. Though his wife earns more they still don’t have savings. Reasons are… She live her life like she wasn’t married at all. Girl’s night out, drinking, buying expensive clothes and bags and doesn’t want to have a child because she’s afraid that if she’ll give birth she’ll be stuck at home and it’ll ruin her hourglass body figure”.

When he ranted, she wrote that she kept quiet without responding. She added that she did not know how to answer him but said that she was still in love with him despite knowing that he was married and that she needed to move on.

“Thought this only happen in the movie. And yeah it happened to me. I am no expert whom you’ll marrying one day. But mindset. Check the mindset”, she added.

Last year, employers who realised that their maid was sneaking out every night took to social media to ask others for help on what they should do.

In an anonymous post to popular Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), an employer wrote that they found out their helper “has been going out every night, about from 12 am to 2 am and will come back at about 4 am to 5 am. She has a boyfriend and we suspect she always overnight at a hotel with her boyfriend”.

The employers added that the helper’s boyfriend was a local, so money was not an issue when booking a hotel every night. The maid’s employer wrote that the family liked her very much and trusted her “with all our heart”. The employer also felt very upset to see her maid sneaking out.

The employer said that she had not spoken to her maid yet because “we wanted to giver her a chance to stop on her own. We left subtle hints to try to get her to realise that we already know, but it seems she really thinks we are stupid – she is still doing it”.

“I am determined to send her home”, the employer wrote.

Upon speaking to the helper’s previous employers, they realised that the maid was also sneaking out of their house as well, and this was why they sent her home. However, her previous employers said they did not report the maid as they did not want any hassle to deal with.

