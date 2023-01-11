Maid asks how much she will be paid now that she has one compulsory rest day per month, asks if she will still be compensated for the other weekends she works

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if she will still be compensated now that it is mandatory for helpers to take a day off per month. In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked if anyone could let her know how much the salary for an Indonesian foreign domestic worker should be.

According to the Manpower Ministry, from 1 January 2023, all employers must provide their migrant domestic workers ( MDWs ) at least one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away. This is part of the measures announced by the Ministry of Manpower ( MOM ) last year to allow MDWs to rest and recharge from work, as well as form networks of support outside the household. MOM has also developed a guide to support employers and MDWs in initiating early conversations on the rest day arrangements and to help employers plan alternative arrangements for the household if required.

In her post, the maid added: “If counting for a month is 26 but Sunday is still working (3), and just take 1 day off do the order on the new rule ist the 3 of Sunday still can replace with money of just leave it blank . I just confused over this”.

Netizens who commented on her post advised her to check her employment contract to be sure. Others also advised her that other than the one day a month that was a mandatory rest day, the other days she could work and have her employer pay her as compensation.

Here’s what they said:

Last year, a foreign domestic helper who had the first three months of her salary deducted asked if she would have another three months’ pay deducted if she was sent to a new employer.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), a netizen by the name of Steph Malditah asked a question on behalf of her friend. Her question was about the maid’s salary deduction and quarantine.

In Ms Steph’s post, she asked if the helper was supposed to pay for her lodging and quarantine the second time around and have her salary deducted for another three months.

Ms Steph explained that the helper already had her salary deducted for three months from her employer. However, her employer no longer wanted to hire her and sent her back to the agency. There was no reason why her employer no longer wanted to hire her.

Since the helper was sent back to the agency, during the time taken to find another employer, Ms Steph asked if she would have to pay lodging and quarantine fees again, as well as face another three months’ salary deduction from a new employer.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), an employer can deduct their helper’s salary only for specific reasons. “If you are a work permit holder, your employer must also inform MOM before increasing or making new deductions to your salary”, MOM said.

