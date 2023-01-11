Netizens respond to Ong Ye Kung’s recent speech on imported Covid-19 cases, one says “His speech will change when Covid cases go up”

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are responding to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s recent address regarding imported Covid-19 cases and how the nation is not experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases brought in by travellers from China. In a recent address, Mr Ong reported that imported Covid-19 infections account for five to 10 per cent of total cases reported in Singapore.

Mr Ong broke down the figures for imported COVID-19 cases. “For the whole four weeks running up to the first of January, 200 travellers from China were detected to be Covid-19 positive,” he said. “So they accounted for less than five per cent of our total imported infections. ASEAN countries accounted for over 50 per cent. The rest of Asia, about 15 per cent. Europe, 11 per cent. Middle East, nine per cent.”

He also reported figures from Jan 1 to Jan 9. “I did a further check–there (have) also been no severe infection cases coming from China,” he said. “Our current measures controlling the number of travellers and requiring PDT for unvaccinated, at-risk travellers have led to low imported infections and even fewer severe cases from China at a time when the virus is spreading widely in the country.”

He also zeroed in on the surge China is facing, saying, “It’s part of the new norm. Today, it is China. Tomorrow, another region may experience a major wave.” Mr Ong then referenced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s New Year’s Day message, saying, “If the situation continues to be stable after the year-end travel season and the infection wave in China, we can look forward to making final adjustments to our remaining social restrictions to establish a post-pandemic normalcy.”

Some Singaporeans shared their two cents on the issue of imported cases in the comments section of the video. “It’s funny how no one challenged him…why the double standard?” one wrote. Another said, “His speech will change when Covid cases go up.”

Still, one netizen commented, “He has no medical background,” while another said, “I didn’t hear any clear logical explanation from him.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg