Ong Ye Kung to deliver ministerial statement on SG response to global COVID-19 situation on Jan 9

SINGAPORE: The Health Minister is scheduled to deliver a ministerial statement on the county’s response to the present global COVID-19 situation on Monday (Jan 9), the next session.

Several Members of Parliament have raised questions about how prepared Singapore is for the reopening of China on Sunday (Jan 8) with the possibility of new virus variants and the need for stricter measures for travelers.

The MPs, all of whom are from the People’s Action Party, have asked about the risk of a more hazardous variant developing; more stringent restrictions to prevent a new wave of infections; additional booster shots for the elderly; increased measures at Changi Airport for flights from China; whether or not there’s a trend of younger Singaporeans becoming more resistant to the booster shot, among other questions.

On Dec 30, the Ministry of Health said it is “closely watching the global COVID-19 situation worldwide.

Caseloads have gone up in many countries, due to the uptick in international travel and onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.”

It added that China is a “particular concern” because it faces a large infection wave, acknowledging the possibility that “new and more dangerous variants may emerge, and that travelers from China should not burden Singapore’s hospitals.

Some netizens appear to be in agreement that stricter measures are needed for travelers from China.

One wrote, “What is so difficult to impose restrictions / checks? If it becomes so serious, we will be imposed restrictions instead..don’t let our hard work go down the drain…”





“Please dun wait until turn disaster then said we should have done better and push the blame to local,” wrote a commenter.

“Pls tighten, sg dun need to be hero for others to see or follow.. Other countries have already tighten..If not after cny 2023.. Its going to become 2020 again..,” added another.

One even seemed to call for a temporary ban.

