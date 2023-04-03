Stories you might’ve missed, April 3

Income gap between young grads and non-degree holders will widen even more: NUS study

SINGAPORE: A new NUS study has found that lower-income youths need more skills training to increase their wages, but are less likely to participate in such training programmes, leading to a cyclical effect that makes it difficult for them to break out of their income range. The study surveyed Singaporeans between the ages of 21 to 39 and found greater wage growth for those with a college degree. It also found that the income gap between degree-holders and non-degree holders will widen over time.

Foreigner with kids in a stroller complains about not being given way in MRT lift

SINGAPORE: A disgruntled foreigner took to TikTok to air his grievances about inconsiderate passengers who did not give way to him and his two children, who were seated on a stroller, for an MRT lift.

Pavel Semenov shared a TikTok where he spoke in Russian about how everyone rushes and cuts the line for the lift despite seeing someone like him with children who needs to use it more than them. He wonders why “people don’t use their feet even though they’re healthy.”

Shoes sell for whopping $65K as sneaker convention hits Singapore

SINGAPORE: One pair of sneakers were sold for a whopping S$65,000 this weekend, as sneaker retailers and collectors from all around the world descended upon Singapore for a regional sneaker convention. Dubbed “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth” by organisers, Sneaker Con SEA made its inaugural appearance in Singapore on 1 and 2 April 2023 and featured two full days of activities, events and showcases for sneakerheads.

“I might as well buy a home swab test” – Some patients choose not to get tested at clinics as COVID test subsidy gets reduced

SINGAPORE: As government subsidies for COVID tests at clinics reduced yesterday (1 Apr), some patients have reportedly decided to skip getting tested at polyclinics or family clinics, opting instead to use home swab kits.

The Government had announced earlier that medical subsidies for COVID-19 treatment will be reduced and aligned with other acute illnesses, as Singapore transitions to treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease.

Driver claimed he made a wrong turn into Woodlands CIQ, but later found to have knives and drugs in car

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old man was arrested after he drove to the exit of the Woodlands Checkpoint and claimed that he had gone the wrong way and had no intention of leaving the country. A quick check by Singapore officers, however, showed that the man had not only lied about his identity, but also had drugs, vapes, and multiple knives within his car.

The man, who drove a Singapore-registered car, was subsequently arrested on the spot. Adding that the incident took place on March 19, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the man was stopped for checks after his car entered the departure car zone immigration clearance lane.

