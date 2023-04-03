Foreigner with kids in a stroller complains about not being given way in MRT lift

SINGAPORE: A disgruntled foreigner took to TikTok to air his grievances about inconsiderate passengers who did not give way to him and his two children, who were seated on a stroller, for an MRT lift.

Pavel Semenov shared a TikTok where he spoke in Russian about how everyone rushes and cuts the line for the lift despite seeing someone like him with children who needs to use it more than them. He wonders why “people don’t use their feet even though they’re healthy.”

In the video, it can be seen that a group of seemingly able-bodied people were crowding around the lift entrance waiting for it, although there clearly is a signboard that states it is prioritised for the use of handicapped people, elderly folks, pregnant women or people with strollers as well as people using crutches.

He also added that “Singapore already makes everything very easy and comfortable for everyone, but the people in Singapore are ‘strange’ with such behaviour, and that’s why you need a car here.”

Many netizens expressed their secondhand embarrassment in the comments and apologised for the behaviour of their fellow Singaporeans, while some are certain the people seen in the video are not locals.

“Welcome to Singapore. You will see this all the time. Able bodied people taking the lift,” commented one TikTok user.

“That’s Singapore for you, where common sense is a rare sense,” said another user.

“On behalf of other Singaporeans, I would like to apologise.. Half of them is not Singaporeans I think..” and “You can see all that is not Singaporean!” were some of the comments found below the video.

“They are not locals, can see how they dress,” assumed another netizen.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Semenov for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg