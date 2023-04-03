Eight arrested in major crackdown as CNB seizes drugs worth $37,000

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has seized a cache of drugs, worth $37,000 in street value, after arresting eight men for suspected drug offences on Friday (31 Mar). Seven of the eight men who were arrested are in their 20s.

CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old man, who was hiding within a bathroom in a flat at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, and recovered a total of 1g of ‘Ice’ and drug paraphernalia from the toilet bowl. More drug paraphernalia was found at the ground floor below the toilet window.

On the same night, CNB officers intercepted a 29-year-old man in a vehicle in the vicinity of Selegie Road and placed him under arrest, after finding 64g of ‘Ice’, 66g of ketamine, a packet of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets weighing about 110g, and 32g of substances believed to be controlled drugs in his vehicle.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences in a nightspot located in the vicinity of Prinsep Street. Officers escorted him to his vehicle recovered a total of about 17g of ketamine and 24 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets from within.

Meanwhile, five other men between the ages of 26 and 28 were also arrested on suspicion of drug abuse, at the nightspot.

Superintendent Stanley Seah, Deputy Director of Intelligence Division, said in a statement: “The operations on 31 March were well-timed and allowed us to swiftly arrest two suspected drug traffickers as well as several drug abusers, most of whom were at nightspots. The operation is aimed at preventing drugs from proliferating on our streets and nightspots.

“As activity resumes after the pandemic, the Central Narcotics Bureau has also resumed our anti-drug operations at nightspots. CNB enforcement actions are necessary to keep drug-free Singapore by bringing those who choose to traffic or abuse drugs to the law.”

He added: “Our advice is clear – stay away from drugs. CNB will not hesitate to take firm action against drug offenders.”

Investigations are ongoing.

