Ex-diplomat advises Singaporeans against idolizing TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

SINGAPORE: As Singaporeans gush over how TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew handled the five-hour US Congress session where he was grilled about Chinese influence over the social media app, some prominent figures have cautioned against idolizing the Singapore-born businessman.

Mr Chew’s nationality has become a point of pride for some Singaporeans after footage of his testimony in front of American lawmakers went viral online. Proud of having one of their own represent the country on a global stage, netizens have embraced Mr Chew for his impressive background and what has been perceived as a lack of pretentious airs.

But some have advised that although Mr Chew managed to keep his composure during the five-hour session, it is important to remember that he is the CEO of a tech behemoth facing privacy and security issues.

Ex-diplomat of Singapore Bilahari Kausikan has a measured perspective regarding Mr Chew. Noting that the Singaporean is paid to do his job and that he should neither be idolised nor villainized for doing so, he wrote on Facebook:

“He was doing what he is paid to do — take the flak for the parent company — no need to either lionise him or demonise him.”

Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui had a similar view. Suggesting that Singaporeans should be careful of putting Mr Chew on a pedestal, Dr Gwee said on his own Facebook page:

“For better or worse, we’ve become a nation of opportunists. We are in awe of Chew’s opportunism (in knowing how to use his nationality, fatherhood, and pedigree in his favour) and of TikTok’s opportunism (in knowing how to use Chew in its favour).”

He added, “It’s 1 thing to say Chew did a good job; it’s another thing to see him as a model of good values.”

Indeed, despite TikTok and its chief’s soaring popularity, questions over TikTok’s operations and Chinese influence over citizens’ data remain – questions which continue to concern US policymakers amidst the growing political divide between the US and China.

