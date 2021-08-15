Stealing helper caught after employer marks banknotes with pen

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A domestic helper in Singapore was caught red-handed for stealing after her elderly employer devised a plan to bring her actions to light.

The employer’s son, Mr Xue, shared that their domestic helper from Indonesia had stolen from them on multiple occasions during her seven-month stay with the family. The helper also had a “very bad” attitude and would often shortchange the elderly woman she looked after.

She would also consume home necessities at a quicker pace to be able to go out for groceries so she could keep some of the change. After suspicions of the helper’s actions arose, the employer came up with a plan to catch her in the act.

According to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the woman marked the banknotes in her wallet with a pen, placing the numbers one to four on her S$10 notes. Before stepping out, the elderly woman then left her bag in the house, noting its specific location.

When she returned, she noticed that the bag had moved. She then confronted the maid to show her all the money that she had with her.

As the woman inspected the banknotes, she spotted one of the marked bills, proving her suspicions correctly.

It was reported that the helper initially denied allegations, saying that she had found the note while sweeping the floor.

However, she later admitted to her actions.

As the elderly woman did not wish to escalate the situation to the authorities, they allowed the helper to return to her homeland instead./TISG

