“She must be so freaking stressed from exam period”: Netizens contemplate why schoolgirl was seen lying on concrete ground

Singapore — Netizens are contemplating what the reason could have been for a young student seen lying on concrete ground in a video posted online by a concerned individual. While some called for her to be checked to see if she was alright, others supposed she was stressed because of exams.

A Titkok user named Earl took to the video-sharing site to share a sight that was concerning to him. The short video zoomed in on a young student who appeared to be lying on the concrete in some part of a school. “I wish you nothing but the best,” the video was captioned, together with the hashtag #studentlife among other things.

“So, after finishing my final paper, I noticed a girl lying down on the concrete ground. She must be so freaking stressed from exam period,” the text added into the video read. On the bottom right of the video were the words “I really hope she’s okay” with a sad emoticon.

In response to this, while some netizens wondered if the pupil was alright, others supposed that the girl was “just chilling.”

Others, however, took a more concerned approach considering the nation’s rallying to address the mental health of students. “I hope (the) MOE notices it soon before it is too late. So many kids are stress(ed), wrote one.” Another said, “Poor kids undergoing (a) lot of stress.” /TISG

