‘Don’t have any common sense at all’, netizen calls out inconsiderate people who parked bicycles inside coffee shop

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public expressed his disappointment at several other people who parked their bicycles in a coffee shop, claiming they lacked common sense.

The netizen shared about their inconsiderate behaviour in a Facebook group called “Complaint Singapore“.

He also uploaded a photo in which two bicycles could be seen parked next to a table. The photograph also indicated that the netizen was at 888 Plaza, which is a one-stop shopping centre that is located in Woodlands, northern Singapore.

In his caption, he mentioned that he would not judge children for bringing their bicycles into the coffee shop. However, he was shocked that an adult would allow a child to park inside the coffee shop.

- Advertisement -

“Seems like you don’t have any common sense at all,” he remarked. He added that the Chinese lady and child who had parked their bicycles in the coffee shop were not captured in the photograph.

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

One netizen remarked that the pair could have been dining in at the coffee shop. However, the poster wrote that the pair simply entered the premises to takeaway food.

- Advertisement -

Another netizen questioned if the bicycles were obstructing the poster, to which he replied that it was blocking a lot of people’s way due to the queue for a shop forming nearby.

Yet another netizen mentioned that there was actually plenty of space for members of the public to park their bicycles outside the shopping centre.

- Advertisement -

Another netizen also mentioned that there were a lot of e-bikes and scooters in the area, but there was much that management could do regarding the issue.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.