Man jumps into zoo’s rhino enclosure just to do a backflip for TikTok video

Wildlife Reserves Singapore warns against such behaviour and says the incident has been reported to the police

Singapore — A man trespassed into the Singapore Zoo’s white rhinoceros enclosure on Thursday (Dec 17) to perform a backflip for a TikTok video.

By Friday (Dec 18), the video had been taken down from TikTok, but was reposted on Twitter.

In the video, posted on TikTok user @ralphwee_’s account, a man in a face mask can be seen riding what appears to be one of the zoo’s trams.

The first half of the video was filmed by the man himself, with the text “What’s Ralph thinking about” superimposed on his face.

He is then seen in the white rhino enclosure, with two of the animals in the background. He performs a backflip before running towards and making his way over the fence and out of the enclosure.

@ralphwee_’s account currently has 33,000 followers for his 202 videos.

In a story posted to its official Instagram account, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which manages the zoo as well as the Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park, said it was aware of the video.

It posted a strong message against such behaviour and against any copycat acts because these were dangerous to those engaging in them. It added that such behaviour was also disrespectful to wildlife and its animals.

In response to media queries, WRS said the incident had been reported to the police. /TISG

