Speeding vehicle in Ang Mo Kio carpark nearly hitting child and pet dog

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a Volkswagen Scirocco failing to form up properly while entering a carpark and nearly hitting a boy and his dog in the process is circulating online.

Facebook page SG Roads Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video on Thursday (Arp 1) of a white VW Scirocco recklessly turning into a carpark along Ang Mo Kio Street 52 on Mar 31 at about 9.26 pm.

The white sedan could be seen counterflowing from the rear camera of the vehicle recording the incident.

- Advertisement -

Without stopping, the white sedan cuts into the path of the camcar and turns into the entrance of the carpark located on the right.

Just before the white vehicle entered the premises, a boy could be seen picking up his dog quickly to get out of the way as they crossed the entrance.

The Scirocco also failed to slow down at the speed bump when entering the carpark.

Right after crossing the speed bump, the white sedan stops, and the driver opens the door to engage with the camcar driver.

The camcar driver informed the other that he was going too fast. The Scirocco driver’s response was unclear.

Based on a ROADS.sg post on Thursday, a police report has been filed for endangering others on the road. “Driving against traffic and turning into carpark with that kind of speed is simply reckless,” read the post.

“Driving without due care or reasonable consideration for other road users attracts a fine of S$300 with nine demerit points,” the post added./TISG

Read related: Maserati crashes into tree at Toa Payoh; driver escapes with minor injuries

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg