Ho Ching calls for bicycle and PMD registration and licensing

Singapore – With the increasing cases of reckless behaviour shown by cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users endangering road safety, calls have been made by the public to register these modes of transportation.

Chief Executive of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Madam Ho Ching shared the incident on her Facebook page and called for all bicycles and PMDs to be registered just like cars and buses.

“All registered bicycles and PMDs should come with 3rd party insurance,” she added.

Mdm Ho also suggested for riders to be licensed, like how drivers of trucks and vans are required to have license plates.

Mdm Ho continued by saying there should be different classes of bicycles and PMDs established, such as off- and on-road, pathway and highway, and battery-powered and non-battery powered.

She added that bicycles were licensed in the past. “About time we do that again, as we transit to various transport modes.”

Singapore actor Tay Ping Hui took to Facebook to lament the lack of road safety exercised by some cyclists after a recent run-in with a group of cyclists on Mar 31.

Mr Tay noted through a Facebook post on Thursday (Apr 1) that despite the junction lights being green in his favour, a group of cyclists entered the junction “and rode out like it’s their ah gong’s road.”

Mr Tay mentioned that perhaps it was time to register all bicycles in Singapore. “A small visible license plate would allow the cyclists to be identified in cases of accidents, conflict or rule-breaking,” he added.

/TISG

