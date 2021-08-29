Personal Mobility Aid device spotted cruising along S’pore road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) device was spotted on the road, sparking concern from the online community on the rider’s safety.

On Thursday (Aug 26), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the incident in what appears to be a road in Yishun.

The vehicle recording the scene was on the middle lane, with other road users on both sides.

The vehicle eventually slowed down after spotting what was up ahead.

A PMA rider was on the left lane, blocking the path of a lorry.

“PMA devices are only allowed on footpaths and cycle paths. Main concern here is personal safety,” the post noted.

With over 38,000 views and 160 comments, members from the online community expressed concern over the incident.

“OMG!… no words to describe the shock watching this vid(eo),” said Facebook user Aku Idil Lah.

“(I) hope this is shared to the traffic police for actions. It is for the safety of (the) driver and the PMA,” said Facebook user Lenard Tan.

Others noted that perhaps the PMA rider missed the entry to the pavement and used the road instead while finding a “break” at the kerb to reenter.

Still, the issue of safety was highlighted in netizens’ comments.

“Imagine this person doing this at night wearing all black without any lights on the PMD,” said Facebook user Colin Foo.

In 2019, a woman reacted to being blasted online for using her PMA on the MRT.

The woman asked netizens, “From 100% to 15% have you walked in my shoes?” noting she was not using the vehicle out of convenience but “using it to try and lead her life.”/TISG

