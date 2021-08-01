Song Kang gets jealous of Han So Hee and Chae Jong Hyeop together in Nevertheless

- Advertisement -

Seoul — In the upcoming episode of Nevertheless, viewers are going to see Song Kang getting jealous.

Spoilers up ahead!

When Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) disappeared overnight, Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) became lost and empty. Park Jae Uhn realised that he missed Yoo Na Bi after talking with his mother Oh Min Hwa (Seo Jeong Yeon). He belatedly realised his feeling for her and used the pretext of attending an MT (membership training) trip to go see her but Yang Do Hyuk (Chae Jong Hyeop) was already with her.

The love triangle between the three characters is becoming more intense than ever as evident in the newly released stills of the upcoming episode, as reported by Soompi. Park Jae Uhn sees Yoo Na Bi and Chae Jong Hyeop make sweet eye contact and becomes jealous of their bond. The tables are turned when Yang Do Hyuk’s cousin Yang Do Yeon (Lee Hye Won) starts to whisper something in Park Jae Uhn’s ear. Yoo Na Bi’s expression stiffens and she becomes uncomfortable seeing them close together despite Park Jae Uhn’s lack of interest in Yang Do Yeon.

The increasingly sensitive emotions of the two people who keep falling out with each other stimulate the interest of the viewers. The romance between Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn gets more complicated with the appearance of Yang Do Hyuk and Yang Do Yeon. Park Jae Uhn tries to get closer to Yoo Na Bi but they face an obstacle when Yang Do Yeon who has been playing cupid for Yoo Na Bi and Yang Do Hyuk, unexpectedly turns into her rival for Park Jae Uhn’s heart.

The producers of “Nevertheless” commented, “The one who is stopping Park Jae Uhn’s straightforwardness is none other than Yoo Na Bi. Park Jae Uhn has belatedly realized his feelings for Yoo Na Bi, but Yoo Na Bi is trying not to be swayed by this. Please pay attention to see the results of the ‘love game that has no winners.’”

The next episode of "Nevertheless" will air on July 31 at 11 p.m. KST.

