Song Kang invites I-MATE to join intense journey in “I-LAND2: N/a” teasers

Song Kang offers a glimpse into the forthcoming emotional voyage of “I-LAND2 : N/a”.

In contrast to the debut season, which birthed ENHYPEN in collaboration with HYBE in 2020, the impending second season teams up with YG Entertainment’s veteran producer Teddy and his label THEBLACKLABEL.

Alongside Song Kang’s role as the Storyteller, notable figures such as BIGBANG’s Taeyang, dancers Monica and Lee Jung, and producers 24 and VVN take on roles as producers and performance directors for “I-LAND2: N/a.”

Invitation to join Song Kang

A teaser poster unveiled on April 9 showcases Song Kang as the Storyteller, inviting viewers with the question, “Would you like to join me?”

Song Kang offers insight as the Storyteller, explaining, “The 24 contestants starting a new journey at ‘I-LAND’ will delve into numerous possibilities and embark on a quest to uncover a new ‘I’.”

This hints at the intense competition, challenging decisions, and collaborative efforts viewers can anticipate throughout the series.

Son of Netflix

Song Kang is a South Korean actor who has become very popular recently, especially for his roles on Netflix. He’s often nicknamed the “Son of Netflix” due to this. He was born April 23, 1994.

Song Kang gained recognition for his lead role in the 2020 Netflix series Sweet Home, a dark apocalyptic horror drama.

Song Kang starred in other popular K-dramas like Love Alarm (2019-2021), Navillera (2021), Nevertheless (2021), and Forecasting Love and Weather (2022). His most recent drama is My Demon (2023-2024).