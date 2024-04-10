On April 9, KST, Lean Branding revealed the cover image for Shinhwa’s Minwoo (M) on his upcoming digital single ‘Again,’ featuring Hyunsik of BTOB, sparking excitement among fans.

The unveiled image captures Minwoo (M) emitting a poignant aura, hinting at the emotional depth of the song. The surprise collaboration with BTOB’s Lim Hyunsik adds to the anticipation of this release.

Captivating performance

Hyunsik, known for his expressive vocals showcased in his second mini-album, ‘The Young Man and the Deep Sea,’ is expected to deliver another captivating performance in ‘Again,’ amplifying the song’s emotional impact.

‘Again’ represents Minwoo’s (M) inaugural foray into the Britpop genre, signifying a significant departure from his previous musical endeavours as a solo artist.

Crafted as a heartfelt tribute to loyal fans, the song reflects Minwoo’s direct involvement in its planning and composition.

Hyunsik’s emotive vocals are anticipated to enrich the song’s emotional depth, evoking a warm, tender atmosphere reminiscent of spring.

Resonating deeply with listeners

As expectations soar for this collaboration, ‘Again’ is poised to resonate deeply with listeners, serving as a comforting anthem for the season.

Minwoo’s highly anticipated solo comeback with ‘Again (With Hyunsik of BTOB)’ is scheduled to grace music platforms before 6 PM on April 11 KST, marking his return after a decade-long hiatus.

Multifaceted entertainer

Shinhwa’s Minwoo, also known by his solo stage name M, is a multifaceted entertainer with a rich career in K-pop. In 1998, he debuted with Shinhwa, making him a member of the longest-running K-pop boy band.

He is known for his energetic dancing and rapping skills. Minwoo played a crucial role in maintaining the group’s strong bond.

He became the first Shinhwa member to launch a solo career in 2003, paving the way for others. Minwoo released three studio albums under the stage name M, showcasing his unique musical style that blends K-pop and R&B influences.

Interestingly, he started his solo career while still promoting with Shinhwa, which was uncommon then.

Hyunsik is the lead vocalist of the boy group BTOB, known for their strong vocals and emotional ballads. He debuted with BTOB in 2012 under Cube Entertainment.

He is also a BTOB-BLUE member, a BTOB sub-unit focusing on ballads and a cappella.