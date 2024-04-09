J-Hope’s ‘Hope On The Street Vol.1’ hits top 5 on Billboard 200; solo artist K-pop milestone

BTS member J-Hope has achieved a remarkable milestone on the U.S. Billboard charts, as reported by a preview article on Billboard’s official website dated April 8 (KST).

His special album ‘Hope On The Street Vol.1’, released on March 29, made an impressive debut on the prestigious ‘Billboard 200’ chart, securing the 5th position for the week of April 13.

This achievement marks J-Hope’s highest ranking on the ‘Billboard 200’ with a solo album.

‘Hope On The Street Vol.1’ garnered 44,000 album sales, 4,000 SEA units (equivalent album sales from streaming) and 2,000 TEA units (equivalent album sales from digital track downloads).

Only K-pop solo artist to achieve top 10 placements

Moreover, J-Hope has become the only K-pop solo artist to achieve top 10 placements on the ‘Billboard 200’ with two consecutive albums.

His previous album ‘Jack In The Box’, initially released on Weverse in 2022 and later re-released physically the following year, reached the 17th and 6th spots on the chart, respectively.

‘Hope On The Street Vol.1’ holds significance as it encapsulates J-Hope’s artistic roots in street dance, reflecting his identity and original aspirations.

This release secures a milestone in his career and attains international recognition by reaching the 38th spot on the UK’s Official Album Chart.

Multi-talented

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is a multi-talented member of BTS. J-Hope is the main dancer at BTS, known for his impressive skills and energetic performances. He’s also a lead rapper, contributing his rapping verses to many BTS songs.

The name J-Hope reflects his desire to be a source of hope for fans and embody the hope of BTS. It also references Pandora’s Box myth, where hope remained at the bottom.

Beyond BTS, J-Hope has had a flourishing solo career. In 2018, he released his first mixtape, “Hope World,” which charted high on the Billboard 200, making him the solo Korean artist to achieve that feat.