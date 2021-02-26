Entertainment Celebrity BTS performs Coldplay's Fix You and receives love from Chris Martin

BTS performs Coldplay’s Fix You and receives love from Chris Martin

The best endorsement came in the form of a tweet from the original Coldplay musicians who wrote the word for "beautiful" in Korean and tagged BTS

BTS performed Coldplay's Fix You. Picture: YouTube

Seoul — Not a fan of BTS? Well, be prepared to change your mind soon. The popularity of the seven-member K-pop sensation continues to soar with a half-hour set on MTV Unplugged on February 23.

BTS gave the Internet collective chills after their stripped-down and almost transcendental (you can agree or disagree depending on how big a BTS fan you are) cover of Coldplay’s 2005 hit, Fix You.

BTS’s rendition of the hit song was performed on a stage in Seoul in South Korea and it impressed their fans and became viral on social media. The song has been viewed 5.1 million times and counting on YouTube, according to 8days.sg on February 24. The best endorsement came in form of a tweet from the original Coldplay musicians who wrote the word for “beautiful” in Korean, tagged BTS, added hearts, and ended off with “Love c, g, w & j”, which are the Coldplay bandmembers’ initials.

Industry experts are saying that if this does not make you a BTS convert, perhaps nothing will. BTS’s Jimin said, “This song gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.”

The rest of their show-stopping set included the debut performance of their song Telepathy from their latest album, BE, along with a rendition of their mega-hit Dynamite.BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

