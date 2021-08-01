Rebel Wilson lost weight so that she could have children in the future

- Advertisement -

All of us have our own reasons for wanting to be healthier and for actress Rebel Wilson, it was the desire to have children in the future.

Wilson, who was propelled to stardom in the breakout role of Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect recently lost 65 pounds. Last year, the actress declared 2020 a year of health and she stuck to her goals. Speaking in a recent Instagram Live, she explained what spurred her decision.

“That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you,” she responded to the fan question. “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.'”

Wilson admitted that she was a bit surprised by the doctor’s comments but she ultimately chose to focus on improving her health.

“That’s kind of what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality,” she said. “So that’s what, at first, it wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me, really.”

The actress has been very open and honest online about not only her weight loss journey but also her fertility struggles, as reported by Buzzfeed.

She wrote, “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Born on March 2, 1980, Melanie Elizabeth Bownds, known popularly as Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, writer, singer, and producer. After graduating from the Australian Theatre for Young People in 2003, Wilson began appearing as Toula in the SBS comedy series Pizza (2003–2007, 2019) and later appeared in the sketch comedy series The Wedge (2006–2007).

She wrote, produced and starred in the musical comedy series Bogan Pride (2008). In 2009, Wilson won the Tropfest best actress award for her role in the short film Bargain, and made a guest appearance in an episode of the drama series City Homicide. Shortly after moving to the United States, she appeared in the films Bridesmaids and A Few Best Men, both in 2011.

