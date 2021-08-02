Super Junior’s Mr.Simple MV hits 200M views

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean boy band Super Junior has reached an exciting new milestone with their track Mr.Simple. The music video for Super Junior’s iconic hit Mr.Simple surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on July 31, at approximately 10:30 a.m. KST, making it the group’s first music video ever to achieve the feat.

On August 4, 2011, Super Junior released the music video for Mr.Simple, meaning that it took the song around 9 years, 11 months, and 27 days to hit the 200 million mark, according to Soompi.

Congratulations to Super Junior!

Super Junior (Korean: 슈퍼주니어; Syupeo Junieo), also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band debuted on November 6, 2005, by producer Lee Soo-man of SM Entertainment. They are also dubbed by the media as the “King of Hallyu Wave” due to their prominent contributions in Korean Wave. The group comprised a total of thirteen members at its peak. Super Junior originally debuted with twelve members, consisting of leader Leeteuk, Heechul, Han Geng, Yesung, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kibum. Kyuhyun joined the group later in 2006.

Super Junior launched into international recognition following the release of their best-selling single “Sorry, Sorry” in 2009, the title song of their most critically successful album, Sorry, Sorry. Over the years, they have been divided into smaller groups, simultaneously targeting different music industries and audiences. The members have also individually branched out into hosting, presenting and acting. Their successes and popularity as all-rounded entertainers have led other Korean entertainment managements to also begin training their music groups in other aspects of the entertainment industry.

In 2009, Han Geng filed a lawsuit against SM due to unfavorable contract terms and officially left the group in 2011. In 2015, Kibum’s contract with SM ended and in 2019, Kangin left the group voluntarily. As of 2021, Super Junior has nine active members—Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun — with Sungmin on hiatus since 2015.

Check out the video for Mr.Simple here:

