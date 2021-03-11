Song Hye Kyo makes a comeback with new drama series

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo is set to make a comeback to the small screen in an upcoming drama. The Daily Sports reported on March 10 that the SBS’ latest drama series I’m Breaking Up Now (literal translation) has confirmed its cast line-up. The publication reported that Song Hye Kyo has been cast in the drama series together with actress Choi Hee Seo, actor Jang Ki Yong and Kim Joo Hun.

According to Allkpop, Song Hye Kyo declined the proposed role at first and it was given to another actress, but the production company requested her to reconsider it. After carefully reviewing the script, she accepted the role. It is estimated that the drama will premiere around October.

I’m Breaking Up Now tells stories about the fashion industry. It depicts the bitterness of a breakup between two people.

Born on Nov 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye-kyo ranked seventh in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and sixth in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

In 1996, the 14-year-old Song, then a third-year junior high school student, won first place in the SunKyung Smart Model Contest, and she made her entertainment debut as a model for the school uniform company.

This led to her being cast in a small role in her first television drama, First Love. She would continue to appear in a string of dramas and sitcoms, notably Soonpoong Clinic. But it wasn’t until the KBS drama Autumn in My Heart in 2000 with Song Seung-heon and Won Bin that she rose to fame in Korea and throughout Asia. The romantic melodrama series was a ratings success, pioneering a trend in Korean melodramatic series and launching a fever that is commonly referred to as the “Korean Wave” and leading to Song becoming a Hallyu star./TISGFollow us on Social Media

