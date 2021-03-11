Ahn Bo Hyun may team up with Kim Go Eun in new drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Ahn Bo Hyun is reported to be in talks to join Kim Go Eun in a new drama adaptation of a hit webtoon. An insider revealed on March 10 that Ahn Bo Hyun has been offered a role in Yumi’s Cells (literal translation) and the negotiations are in the final stage. Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment said: “It is true that Ahn Bo Hyun received an offer to star in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ as Goo Woong. He is positively reviewing [the offer].”

Yumi’s Cells is based on the hit webtoon of the same name. It is the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi, told from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun is confirmed to be playing Yumi. Ahn Bo Hyun will play opposite her as Goo Woong, if he agrees to star in the drama. Goo Woong is a man who is nonchalant about everything but is actually a romantic and will eventually form a romantic relationship with Yumi.

According to Soompi, the drama is set to begin filming sometime in the first half of this year. It will be helmed by Lee Sang Yeob, the director of Familiar Wife and Shopping King Louie, and co-written by Memories of the Alhambra writer Song Jae Jung, Find Me in Your Memory writer Kim Yoon Joo, and newcomer Kim Kyung Ran.

Born on May 16, 1988, Ahn Bo Hyun is a South Korean actor.

In 2007, Ahn Bo Hyun made his debut as a model. In 2014, he debuted as an actor in the drama Golden Cross. He has appeared in various films and television dramas including, Descendants of the Sun (2016), Dokgo Rewind (2018), Her Private Life (2019). Ahn achieved success and reached a turning point in his acting career when he appeared in Itaewon Class (2020)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

