Song Hye Kyo will be starring in new drama by Descendants of the Sun screenwriter

It has been two years since Song Hye Kyo starred in a drama. 2018’s Encounter was the 39-year-old’s last drama. Her upcoming drama will be Song’s first acting project after her high-profile divorce from Song Joong Ki last year.

After acting in the 2015’s series Descendants of the Sun, they started dating and then got married in 2017. However, the marriage was short-lived and the couple filed for divorce less than two years later.

There is no other information about Song’s upcoming drama except that famous scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook and director Ahn Gil Ho will be helming the project. Eun Sook is responsible for some of Korea’s hottest dramas including Descendants of the Sun, Goblin and Mr.Sunshine. As for Gil Ho, his portfolio includes Memories of the Alhambra and Record of Youth.

What everyone is most curious about is the identity of the actor who will be starring opposite Song in the upcoming drama. Eun Sook is known for working with actors she has cast before.

With that in mind, netizens speculate the possible candidates are Gong Yoo and Lee Jong Suk. So Ji Sub and Won Bin are also part of the netizens’ wishlist although these actors have never worked with the writer before.

Netizens also pointed out that actors might be “hesitant” to work with the actress so soon after her divorce because they fear public attention will be focused on how she gets along with the leading actor.

One netizen wrote: “She’s admitted to dating at least two other co-stars, Hyun Bin and Lee Byung Hun in the past. Whoever working with her is definitely going to be caught up in relationship rumours.”

Another added, “It’s one thing to work with a great producer and scriptwriter, but having to deal with all the negative press that’s surrounding [Hye Kyo] after her divorce means that even an A-lister with a good reputation might end up getting dragged down by her.”