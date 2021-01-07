Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly getting a divorce

- Advertisement -

It is reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are over. Several insiders told media outlet Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the celebrity couple and that Kardashian hired divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

The 40-year-old reality star has not been seen wearing her wedding ring while West, 43 stayed at his USD14 million (SGD18 million) Wyoming ranch during the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family who suffered backlash for their lavish celebrations.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source continued.

According to the source, Kim has done a lot in the past to protect and help West to deal with his mental health problems.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Meanwhile, a separate source says West, who became increasingly uncomfortable and irritated by the Kardashians’ over-the-top reality star lives, “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” adding he eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”

West tweeted in July, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,” seems to refer to a criminal justice summit attended by Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018.

The rapper called momager and mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and claimed that the Kardashians were trying to force him into psychiatric treatment. West reluctantly showed up for Kardashian’s over the top USD1 million (SGD1.3 million) plus 40th birthday in Tahiti last October just for a day.

“He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could,” the source added.

In addition, the biggest sticking point in the Kimye divorce settlement talks could be over their Calabasas, California, family home, which underwent a total redesign masterminded by Kanye and was heralded by Architectural Digest as “an oasis of purity and light.”

The all-white, minimalist home cost USD40 million (SGD52 million). It was designed by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. USD20 million (SGD26 million) was spent on refurbishments.

The source said, “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

Explaining, “She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”

The source added of the advanced settlement talks, “This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious.”

It is believed that divorce settlement talks were ongoing but they were not yet at the point of deciding how their properties would be divided. This is not the first time that Kardashian got a divorce. It would be her third divorce. Previously, she hired Wasser for her divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries. Wasser’s clients included Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in 2014 in an extravagant ceremony in Italy. They share four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, who turns 3 next week, and son Psalm, 19 months. Reps for both West and Kardashian did not immediately comment.